Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Boosts Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.43.

Shares of NEE traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $278.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,838,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $136.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $255.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.29. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $183.30 and a 52 week high of $279.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.74%.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

