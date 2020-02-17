Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 16,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $638,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 490,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,096,000 after buying an additional 19,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000.

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,095,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,026,914. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.57. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

