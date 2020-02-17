Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Has $278,000 Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.47.

LMT stock traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $437.85. 948,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,557. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $421.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $123.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $292.53 and a one year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

In related news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total value of $481,725.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.