Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Increases Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises about 3.0% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $10,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 3,065.2% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 4,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA increased its stake in Ecolab by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 2,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Puzo Michael J raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 11.4% during the third quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 2,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $910,000. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.27.

ECL stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $207.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,377,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,569. The stock has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.21 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.22.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

