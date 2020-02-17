Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Invests $382,000 in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,498 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 417,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 167,080 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 63.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,968,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,236,000 after buying an additional 20,232,480 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter worth $103,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 229,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 9,886 shares during the period. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $5.64. 10,646,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,425,533. The company has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $6.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

