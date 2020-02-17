Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Purchases 4,860 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NASDAQ:PFF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.26. 2,545,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,340,106. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.46. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $38.33.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.1638 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. This is an increase from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

