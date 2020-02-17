Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Purchases New Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,841.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.82.

NYSE:ACN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $212.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,096,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,346. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $158.19 and a 52 week high of $214.46.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

