Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Short Interest Update

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 5,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 362,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.1 days. Currently, 18.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.73. 931,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Noodles & Co has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $9.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.05.

Get Noodles & Co alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NDLS. Zacks Investment Research cut Noodles & Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Co in a report on Friday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Co from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Noodles & Co from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 149.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,363 shares in the last quarter. 74.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.