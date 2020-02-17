Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Short Interest Update

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the January 15th total of 95,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Northrim BanCorp stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $39.91. The stock had a trading volume of 19,515 shares. Northrim BanCorp has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.99.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRIM. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Northrim BanCorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 410,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 14,992 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Northrim BanCorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 356,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Northrim BanCorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Northrim BanCorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in Northrim BanCorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 99,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

NRIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

