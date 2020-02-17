Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the January 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 175,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days.

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $76.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.86. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Northwest Natural has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $76.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is presently 81.97%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWN. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

In other news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $48,964.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,742,279.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $365,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 1,133.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 1,191.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 34,680 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter valued at about $550,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

