Novacoin Reaches Market Cap of $790,253.00 (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Novacoin has a total market cap of $790,253.00 and approximately $806.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Novacoin has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Novacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00003401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Novacoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00044245 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00069267 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00001004 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00082727 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,996.94 or 1.01224103 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000587 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

Novacoin (CRYPTO:NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org

Novacoin Coin Trading

Novacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Novacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.