Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.34.

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $97.63. 1,058,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,129,260. Novartis has a 1-year low of $74.97 and a 1-year high of $99.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

