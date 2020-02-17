NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Stake Lowered by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,594 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of NuVasive worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in NuVasive by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in NuVasive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in NuVasive by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in NuVasive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $239,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NUVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on NuVasive from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Leerink Swann raised NuVasive from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NuVasive from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

NUVA opened at $79.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.08. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.69 and a 1-year high of $81.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.38.

NuVasive Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

