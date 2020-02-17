Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Short Interest Down 6.5% in January

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 71,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NES opened at $3.09 on Monday. Nuverra Environmental Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $11.65.
Nuverra Environmental Solutions Company Profile
