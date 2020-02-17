Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Short Interest Down 6.5% in January

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 71,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NES opened at $3.09 on Monday. Nuverra Environmental Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $11.65.

Get Nuverra Environmental Solutions alerts:

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Company Profile

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc provides water logistics and oilfield services to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company's services include the delivery, collection, and disposal of solid and liquid materials that are used in and generated by the drilling, completion, and ongoing production of shale oil and natural gas in the Bakken, Marcellus, Utica, and Haynesville shale areas.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Nuverra Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuverra Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.