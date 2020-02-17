NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,626,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,433 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $617,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA stock opened at $289.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.14. The stock has a market cap of $177.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.11, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $294.97. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total value of $1,488,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at $41,012,911.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $138,694.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,785 shares of company stock valued at $7,199,424. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $273.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.18.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

