NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Earns Market Perform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their market perform rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $285.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $259.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $262.18.

Shares of NVDA opened at $289.79 on Friday. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $294.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $177.35 billion, a PE ratio of 64.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total value of $2,634,175.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,161.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total value of $1,488,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,012,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,785 shares of company stock worth $7,199,424 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $572,319,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 21,911.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 641,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 638,271 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,438.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 611,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $143,801,000 after buying an additional 571,420 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011,907 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $176,143,000 after buying an additional 358,730 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $84,356,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

