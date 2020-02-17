Oakbrook Investments LLC Has $280,000 Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Oakbrook Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 211.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNW traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.43. The company had a trading volume of 714,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,996. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $100.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.7825 dividend. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.94%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNW. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.09.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.