Oakbrook Investments LLC Has $361,000 Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Oakbrook Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,184,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,444,783,000 after buying an additional 83,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in UDR by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,718,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,438,000 after buying an additional 1,000,436 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in UDR by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,912,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,986,000 after buying an additional 367,197 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in UDR by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,403,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,239,000 after buying an additional 170,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in UDR by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,775,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,896,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UDR in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

UDR traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,099,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,001. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.77. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.04 and a 1 year high of $50.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 81.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. UDR had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $302.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.3425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.87%.

In other UDR news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $467,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,085,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

