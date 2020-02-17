Oakbrook Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 9.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 15,800.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Pool by 4.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Pool in the third quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 13.9% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on POOL. BidaskClub raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Pool in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.20.

POOL traded up $5.41 on Monday, hitting $233.55. 310,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,441. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Pool Co. has a one year low of $148.90 and a one year high of $233.93.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.90 million. Pool had a return on equity of 71.75% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,274 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.53, for a total value of $3,230,909.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,334,428.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

