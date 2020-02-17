Oakbrook Investments LLC Makes New $243,000 Investment in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Semtech by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Semtech by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Semtech by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Semtech by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,340.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $398,325.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,613.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,500 shares of company stock worth $3,229,615 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMTC traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.42. 265,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,345. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $39.54 and a 52 week high of $57.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.14, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.93.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Semtech from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen increased their target price on Semtech from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

