Oakbrook Investments LLC Makes New $346,000 Investment in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

COLM stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $91.43. 200,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,066. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $87.60 and a 1-year high of $109.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.98 and a 200-day moving average of $95.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.08). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $954.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.27.

In related news, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 113,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $10,246,344.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,871,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,388,425.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Bany sold 65,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $6,080,780.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,896,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 399,745 shares of company stock valued at $36,402,004. Company insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

Featured Article: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.