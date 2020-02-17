Oakbrook Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,728,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $321,712,000 after buying an additional 41,291 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 149,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,564,000 after buying an additional 13,554 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $7,629,938.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 34.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RL traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.84. The stock had a trading volume of 883,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. Ralph Lauren Corp has a twelve month low of $82.69 and a twelve month high of $133.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.76.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RL. Bank of America raised Ralph Lauren from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Sunday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.53.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

