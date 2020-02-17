Oakbrook Investments LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Oakbrook Investments LLC lowered its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,925 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 74.8% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 778.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 37.7% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of United Rentals stock traded down $3.22 on Monday, reaching $156.86. The company had a trading volume of 601,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,125. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.96. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.90 and a 1 year high of $170.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 20.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on URI. ValuEngine cut United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on United Rentals from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.33.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,168.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.