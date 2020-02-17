Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $41.90 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 265,696 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.7% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $41,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,812,008 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,561,852,000 after purchasing an additional 746,243 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,527,441 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,656,477,000 after purchasing an additional 279,674 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,906,968 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,323,786,000 after purchasing an additional 267,643 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,358,671 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,969,496,000 after purchasing an additional 536,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Microsoft by 27.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,567,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $185.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,409.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.77. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.29 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

