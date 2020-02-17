OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,216 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $26,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 30.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OGE traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,675,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,566. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.11%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

