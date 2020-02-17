Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Short Interest Up 7.2% in January

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 307,200 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the January 15th total of 286,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.0 days. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Omega Flex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OFLX traded down $5.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.50. The stock had a trading volume of 17,310 shares. Omega Flex has a 52-week low of $63.64 and a 52-week high of $119.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.40 and its 200 day moving average is $95.92.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.73 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFLX. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Omega Flex by 218.7% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 348,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,403,000 after buying an additional 239,248 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Omega Flex in the third quarter valued at about $3,681,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Omega Flex by 12.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after buying an additional 20,506 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Omega Flex by 259.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Flex in the fourth quarter valued at about $937,000. 34.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

