Omni (OMNI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $404.00

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Omni has a total market capitalization of $736,392.00 and $404.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can currently be bought for $1.31 or 0.00013257 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptohub, Poloniex and C-CEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.31 or 0.00742315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009821 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007389 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000403 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,840 coins and its circulating supply is 562,524 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptohub, C-CEX and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

