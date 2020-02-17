Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,832 Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,832 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $17,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UN. Tweedy Browne Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 538.7% in the third quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 3,574,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,030 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at $130,766,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 31.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,149,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,294 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 11.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,873,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,507,000 after purchasing an additional 292,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 585.4% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 209,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 178,872 shares in the last quarter. 8.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UN traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,428. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $102.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.50. Unilever NV has a twelve month low of $53.31 and a twelve month high of $63.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.60%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered Unilever to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

