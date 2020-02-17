Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,578 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $21,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5,804.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 474,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after acquiring an additional 466,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,931,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,889,639. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.80 and its 200-day moving average is $50.83. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $60.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSM. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

