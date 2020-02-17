Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $18.98 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,574 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $18,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $345,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,992 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $298.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,485,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $291.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.43. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $305.90.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

