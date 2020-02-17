Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $43.64 Million Stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,257,496 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 192,247 shares during the quarter. Vodafone Group accounts for about 0.9% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vodafone Group worth $43,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 141.4% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,582 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

VOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on Vodafone Group to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

VOD traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.46. 1,541,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.78. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

