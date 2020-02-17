Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 792,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,031 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for approximately 0.6% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of General Motors worth $28,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 873 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,168 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after buying an additional 31,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,403,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,360,000 after buying an additional 93,158 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.76. 8,943,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,223,633. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day moving average is $36.59. The firm has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.38. General Motors has a 1 year low of $32.97 and a 1 year high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on General Motors from to in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

