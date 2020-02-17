Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 128,038 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 499,769 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 128,038 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Corning worth $14,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 351.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLW traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,841,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,397,936. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.55 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.86.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.09.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

