Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 626 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $12,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 318.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the third quarter valued at $320,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the third quarter valued at $311,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the third quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SAP in the third quarter valued at $207,000. 4.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SAP from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.73.

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.44. 289,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.85. The company has a market cap of $164.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $105.85 and a 12 month high of $140.67.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. SAP had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

