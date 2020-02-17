Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,501 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of KKR & Co Inc worth $9,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KKR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,589,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $629,767,000 after buying an additional 803,461 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,980,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,387 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,054,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,171,000 after purchasing an additional 129,228 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,860,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,267,000 after purchasing an additional 36,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,330,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

Shares of NYSE KKR traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,746,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,229. KKR & Co Inc has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.43.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 47.50%. The firm had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $233,588.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised KKR & Co Inc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.