Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $13.04 Million Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,986 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $13,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth $35,000. 67.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.82.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $217.09. 1,719,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,068,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.47. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $177.01 and a 1-year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

