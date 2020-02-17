Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $21.35 Million Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,544 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 8,269 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $21,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,406,056,000 after purchasing an additional 264,410 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,005,192,000 after purchasing an additional 222,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,302,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,568,424,000 after purchasing an additional 181,667 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 35,366.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Boeing by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,511,415 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $575,048,000 after acquiring an additional 32,801 shares during the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $340.49. 4,197,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,926,339. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.28. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $302.72 and a 1-year high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -236.89%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Cfra cut Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on Boeing to $337.50 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Vertical Group lowered Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.03.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

