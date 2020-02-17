Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,249 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 409 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 13,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total transaction of $2,634,175.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,161.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $138,694.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,785 shares of company stock valued at $7,199,424 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.18.

NVIDIA stock traded up $19.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $289.79. 26,048,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,790,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.35 billion, a PE ratio of 64.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $294.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

