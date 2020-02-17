Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 14,861 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,861 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.7% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $30,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.72.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,928,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,216,164. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $202.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

