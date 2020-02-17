Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 20,044 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,044 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $18,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Watch Point Trust Co raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 32,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDT stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,810,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,263,694. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $82.77 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $157.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.71.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

