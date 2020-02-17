Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 10,343 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,343 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.6% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $25,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $411,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 515.0% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 138,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,713,000 after purchasing an additional 116,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.65. 8,340,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,723,226. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.