Oppenheimer Reaffirms Buy Rating for Nice (NASDAQ:NICE)

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) in a research note published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $193.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NICE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nice from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nice from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nice from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Nice from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nice currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.25.

NICE stock opened at $179.09 on Thursday. Nice has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $182.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.01.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $387.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.04 million. Equities analysts forecast that Nice will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in Nice by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 2,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Nice in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Nice in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nice by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,858,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Nice by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after acquiring an additional 43,518 shares during the period. 49.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

