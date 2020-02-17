Orbitcoin (ORB) Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $557,877.00 and approximately $95.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001768 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.96 or 0.01084041 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00042524 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00018216 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00207175 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007283 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00071110 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.