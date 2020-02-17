Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.85 Million Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 178.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 594 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the third quarter worth about $55,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Carter’s by 21.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the third quarter worth about $301,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Carter’s from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cfra raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.57.

CRI traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.30. 199,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $81.54 and a one year high of $112.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.59.

In other Carter’s news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $2,038,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg Foglesong sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $412,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

