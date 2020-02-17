Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 168.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSXMK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,055. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a one year low of $35.43 and a one year high of $50.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.14.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

