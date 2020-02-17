Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,797 Shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in ONE Gas by 9.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in ONE Gas by 11.0% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 480,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,162,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in ONE Gas by 1.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in ONE Gas by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in ONE Gas by 218.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on OGS. UBS Group lifted their target price on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ONE Gas from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America began coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a target price on the stock. Sidoti began coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. ONE Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.17.

Shares of OGS stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.21. 210,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,316. ONE Gas Inc has a 1 year low of $79.22 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

