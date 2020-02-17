Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 5,817 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,817 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,661 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,365,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,895 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,814,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,299,000 after acquiring an additional 329,672 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 915,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,366,000 after acquiring an additional 217,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $86,642.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,987.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $98,605.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,499.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.08.

NYSE STL traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $19.95. 1,079,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,851. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.