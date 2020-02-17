ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels primarily in Japan. Oriental Land Co. is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OLCLY opened at $26.99 on Thursday. ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $31.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.18.

ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR Company Profile

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme Parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

