Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) PT Raised to at Mizuho

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from to in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PANW. Barclays decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $264.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a sell rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America lowered Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $265.09.

PANW stock opened at $247.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.59. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $192.17 and a fifty-two week high of $260.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $1.22. The business had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.34 million. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $349,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,067,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total value of $4,744,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,562 shares of company stock valued at $11,132,020. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 322.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 347.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

