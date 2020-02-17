Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $211.27.

A number of brokerages have commented on PH. Gordon Haskett raised Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research set a $189.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,750 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.38, for a total transaction of $751,425.00. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total value of $397,612.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,872.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,440. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,159 shares. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $152.18 and a 1-year high of $215.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

